Letter: LaMalfa ducks controversy by avoiding constituents
I read with dismay your article today about Rep. Doug LaMalfa giving a presentation to the “tea party” meeting in Red Bluff, with the Oroville Dam as his topic. Apparently he will only see folks living in his right-wing, out-of-touch, bubble.
