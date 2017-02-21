Letter: LaMalfa ducks controversy by ...

Letter: LaMalfa ducks controversy by avoiding constituents

I read with dismay your article today about Rep. Doug LaMalfa giving a presentation to the “tea party” meeting in Red Bluff, with the Oroville Dam as his topic. Apparently he will only see folks living in his right-wing, out-of-touch, bubble.

