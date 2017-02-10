Lake Oroville dropping, flow over emergency spillway in decline
Oroville >> Flow over the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam is declining, as the inflow into the lake has dropped below the amount of water that can be released through the damaged main spillway. As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the inflow was just under 41,000 cubic-feet per second, while the 55,000 cfs was moving down the gated spillway.
