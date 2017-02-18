Lake Oroville crisis holds lesson for Orange County
Two men watch as water gushes from the Oroville Dam's main spillway Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Sat
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC