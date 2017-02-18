LA County Supervisors Order Inspection of Dams in Wake of Oroville Emergency
Supervisors have ordered inspections of all Los Angeles County dams in the wake of flooding concerns at Northern California's Oroville Dam . While the risk has been reduced, the region is expected to see several inches of rain in the next few days.
