Is there an Oroville-style threat looming in Southern California? Experts say no
The Prado Dam, as seen Monday February 13, 2017, was constructed in the late 1930's into the 40's and sits just northeast of the intersection of the 71 and 91 freeways in Riverside County. While massive, damaged Oroville Dam threatens to disgorge floodwaters, you've got to ask yourself: Do Southern California dams pose a significant threat to people living below them? You can exhale now, the region's water operators said Monday.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|12 min
|BHM5267
|39
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|1 hr
|Battle Tested
|1
|Oroville Dam Live Updates
|Mon
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Are There Any Lessons to be Learned from the Or...
|Mon
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Oroville spillway collapse threat lessens; evac...
|Mon
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Orville dam why wait to move out ??
|Mon
|little Dutch Boy
|2
|Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal...
|Mon
|Dutch Boy
|1
