Ignored Oroville warning raises big q...

Ignored Oroville warning raises big quake, levee questions

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

Just because nature allows a delay of many years while officials dither over a catastrophe in the making doesn't make that disaster any easier to handle when it finally strikes. This is one major lesson of the Oroville Dam spillway crisis that saw the sudden evacuation of almost 200,000 persons from their homes when the dam's emergency spillway crumbled under the force of millions of gallons of fast-moving water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... 6 hr Nyb 3
News Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr... Feb 17 spytheweb 2
News Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
News The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ... Feb 16 Battle Tested 9
News 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C... Feb 16 Truth 81
News Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16) Feb 15 theREALTHING 9
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Feb 15 Battle Tested 7
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 21 at 9:12AM PST

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC