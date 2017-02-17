Hot shot: Silent observers

Hot shot: Silent observers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Silent observers: The muddy Feather River is starkly visible from Thompson Flat Cemetery off Cherokee Road in Oroville on Feb. 12 as heavy equipment hurries to remove the trees that normally surround the graveyard in an attempt to reduce debris and trees being dragged into the raging river.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... 1 hr Nyb 3
News Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr... Feb 17 spytheweb 2
News Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
News The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ... Feb 16 Battle Tested 9
News 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C... Feb 16 Truth 81
News Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16) Feb 15 theREALTHING 9
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Feb 15 Battle Tested 7
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 21 at 9:12AM PST

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,291 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC