Hospital adds doctors at Dovea s Landing

Oroville >> Oroville Hospital has added two doctors to its Dove's Landing facility, one of whom is an Oroville native. Primary care physician Gladys Wyles is an Oroville native, who will be treating patients for a variety of conditions including hypertension, hyperlipidemia and diabetes.

