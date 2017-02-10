Gaping hole in spillway for tallest U...

Gaping hole in spillway for tallest US dam keeps growing

Water rushes down the Oroville Dam spillway, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. State engineers on Thursday discovered new damage to the Oroville Dam spillway in Northern California, the tallest in the United States, though they said there is no harm to the nearby dam and no danger to the public.

Oroville, CA

