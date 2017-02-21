Funnel cloud spotted over Oroville
A home is seen marooned as the surrounding property is submerged in flood water in Oroville, California on February 13, 2017. Almost 200,000 people were under evacuation orders in northern California Monday after a threat of catastrophic failure at the United States' tallest dam.
Oroville Discussions
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|6 hr
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|randy
|4
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 21
|Nyb
|3
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
