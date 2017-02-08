Fresh 'Pineapple Express' Storm Arriv...

Fresh 'Pineapple Express' Storm Arrives Thursday As Cleanup From Last One Continues

10 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

Wow! Check out that stream of moisture flowing across the Pacific Y Wet weather continues thru the end of the week #cawx #castorm #caflood pic.twitter.com/f3ewOTIVDj Many towns in the North Bay as well as those in the Santa Cruz Mountains are still struggling to recover and reopen roads Wednesday following another punishing bout of rain late Monday and early Tuesday, and there is more yet to come. As the National Weather Service and KRON 4 are reporting, the flow of winter rain across the Pacific known as the Pineapple Express is going to bring another dumping of wet from Thursday into Friday before we get another break.

