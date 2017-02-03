Four killed in Highway 70 collision, including 6-year-old girl

Oroville >> Four people were killed Thursday night, including a child, in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 70, north of Central House Road. According to CHP, a 1999 Honda Civic was southbound on Highway 70 around 7 p.m. when it lost traction and slide across the other lane in rainy conditions, colliding with a car driven by Lawrence Grundmann, 77 of Oroville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.