Former CHP officer gets jail, probation in child molestation case

Oroville >> A former California Highway Patrol officer Wednesday was ordered to serve 180 days in jail followed by five years of probation in a case where prosecutors alleged he sexually abused a 9-year-old boy. A Butte County judge placed Jacob Mark Duenas, 34, of Chico on five years of formal sex offender probation after he pleaded no contest Oct. 11 to a felony count of molesting a child younger than 18. Duenas had faced three years in state prison at his sentencing Wednesday.

