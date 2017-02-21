Flooding forces hundreds of Californians from homes

The water level rose at Lake Oroville for the first time since authorities ordered an emergency evacuation of 188,000 people after a damaged spillway caused major flooding concerns [Reuters] Floodwaters swamped neighbourhoods along a rain-swollen creek in the northern California city of San Jose on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders or advisories for more than 1,000 homes, city officials said. The state's third-largest city, a hub of the hi-tech Silicon Valley corridor south of San Francisco, has about one million residents and declared an emergency as Coyote Creek overflowed its banks from days of heavy showers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.