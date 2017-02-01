Flames gut Mooretown fire station office

Mooretown Rancheria Fire Department Fire Chief Ray Ruiz explains Wednesday that the double-wide trailer destroyed in a Tuesday night fire served as office space for the department's fire captains. Other buildings including the mechanic's shed at the right were saved by the Cal Fire-Butte County, El Medio and Oroville fire departments when they arrived at the blaze around 7:45 p.m. at the station near Feather Falls Casino in Oroville.

