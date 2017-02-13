Finding Safety Info About Dams 'Not That Easy': Expert

Evacuations have been ordered for low levels of Oroville, California, and several areas downstream from Lake Oroville because of erosion on the Oroville Dam's auxiliary spillway, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office. An eroded emergency spillway in Northern California prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people over the weekend, a surprise development that came after days of authorities' assurances that there was no danger.

