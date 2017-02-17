FEMA stages at Air Force base, ready ...

FEMA stages at Air Force base, ready to help in Oroville

Read more: Mercury-Register

Logistics workers the Federal Emergency Management Agency coordinate the delivery of relief supplies that are being stored at Travis Air Force Base in case they are needed in Oroville. The base is acting as a staging area for FEMA personnel, providing space for necessary equipment and supplies.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 17 at 8:03PM PST

Oroville, CA

