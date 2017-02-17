FEMA stages at Air Force base, ready to help in Oroville
Logistics workers the Federal Emergency Management Agency coordinate the delivery of relief supplies that are being stored at Travis Air Force Base in case they are needed in Oroville. The base is acting as a staging area for FEMA personnel, providing space for necessary equipment and supplies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|21 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Thu
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Thu
|Truth
|81
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Feb 15
|Battle Tested
|7
|Arrest made in Chico homicide (Jan '10)
|Feb 14
|Lightseeker4ever
|36
|Orville dam why wait to move out ??
|Feb 14
|Native
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC