February 22: Obama Stimulus Funds Went to California Dam in - Good Shape,' But Not Oroville

The 2009 stimulus package funded millions of dollars for safety improvements for a dam in California that was in "good shape," but not to the Oroville Dam that is now on the verge of a spillway crisis. Nearly 200,000 residents north of Sacramento were ordered to evacuate after fears that erosion would cause the emergency spillway to fail, which would lead to " catastrophic flooding " from a 30-foot wall of water.

