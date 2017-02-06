Feather River to swell as DWR again increases Oroville Dam releases

Oroville >> Water releases from Oroville Dam are being increased this afternoon by the Department of Water Resources, and the river will rise dramatically and flow more swiftly. The releases are being increased from 30,000 cubic-feet per second to 50,000 cfs, and the whole increase will be coming down the “low flow” section of the river between the Diversion Dam and the Afterbay Outlet, past downtown Oroville.

