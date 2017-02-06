Feather River to swell as DWR again increases Oroville Dam releases
Oroville >> Water releases from Oroville Dam are being increased this afternoon by the Department of Water Resources, and the river will rise dramatically and flow more swiftly. The releases are being increased from 30,000 cubic-feet per second to 50,000 cfs, and the whole increase will be coming down the “low flow” section of the river between the Diversion Dam and the Afterbay Outlet, past downtown Oroville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two juveniles arraigned in the Millerberg beati... (Mar '06)
|17 hr
|bluejeanbay
|9
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|bluejeanbay
|5
|Snow and chains still problem in the mountains (Feb '09)
|Jan 21
|a-citizen
|4
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec '16
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Dec '16
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec '16
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC