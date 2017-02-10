Fearing collapse of emergency spillwa...

Fearing collapse of emergency spillway at Californiaa s Oroville Dam, Oroville evacuated

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

DWR staff told Butte County Sheriff Kony Honea shortly after 6 p.m. that "the erosion that caused all this concern was not advancing as rapidly as they thought." There is a plan currently in place which would hopefully plug that hole, Honea said, including using helicopters dropping bags of rock into the crevasse to prevent any further erosion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orville dam why wait to move out ?? 14 hr Life raft 1
News Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16) Sat Mom 7
News Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... Feb 10 webermom 2
News Water will keep flowing at Oro Dam spillway des... Feb 10 Help before the b... 1
News Two juveniles arraigned in the Millerberg beati... (Mar '06) Feb 6 bluejeanbay 9
News Snow and chains still problem in the mountains (Feb '09) Jan 21 a-citizen 4
News 'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie... Dec '16 grandtherftwhat 1
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 13 at 1:56AM PST

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,037 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC