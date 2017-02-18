Fear, anger, resentment still linger among Oroville residents
George Barber, owner of Purple Line Urban Winery, said just the threat of water over the emergency spillway in Oroville in 1997 resulted in an evacuation of areas downstream from the dam. He moved all his wine inventory when he heard there were problems recently at the dam.
