Fairgrounds evacuation center closing this afternoon
Chico >> The evacuation center opened at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds after the Oroville Dam emergency spillway crisis will be closing at 3 p.m. today. The fairgrounds shelter and several others were opened Feb. 12 when water flowing over the emergency spillway began rapidly eroding the bare hillside below the concrete weir, raising the possibility it could collapse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|11 hr
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|11 hr
|randy
|4
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 21
|Nyb
|3
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC