Evacuation order for lifted areas surrounding the Oroville Dam

California officials have lifted the evacuation order affecting hundreds of thousands of residents in the areas surround the Oroville Dam in Northern California. Residents will be allowed to return to their homes and businesses allowed to reopen, said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.

