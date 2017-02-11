Emergency spillway used at Oroville D...

Emergency spillway used at Oroville Dam for first time

8 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The California Department of Water Resources and host of collaborating agencies continue to monitor the Lake Oroville spillway flows late Thursday afternoon as 35,000 cubic feet per second of water was released over the damaged spillway. More erosion is expected, but the releases will help operators absorb the inflow of the storm waters expected Thursday evening and Friday.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 11 at 6:44AM PST

