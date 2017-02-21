Eight water bonds passed since 2000, and we still have the Oroville disaster
After six years of drought and a few months of flooding, California's decades-long political commitment to ideology of being either for the environment or against progress has endangered the state's water supply system and is threatening public safety, environmental health and economic stability. Rather than upgrade California's water collection and delivery systems, for 50 years state bureaucrats, political appointees and many elected officials focused their priorities on an onslaught of environmental standards, regulations, projects and programs committed to their rose-colored-glasses vision of California.
