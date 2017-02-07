DWR investigates concrete erosion at ...

DWR investigates concrete erosion at Oroville Dam

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

The California Department of Water Resources is investigating "erosion of concrete" Tuesday on the Oroville Dam Spillway as officials cut back the water flow from Lake Oroville to the Feather River. Dam operators planned to increase the water release to 70,000 cubic feet per second to make room for runoff in the midst of the current storm, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two juveniles arraigned in the Millerberg beati... (Mar '06) Mon bluejeanbay 9
News Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16) Mon bluejeanbay 5
News Snow and chains still problem in the mountains (Feb '09) Jan 21 a-citizen 4
News 'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie... Dec '16 grandtherftwhat 1
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea Dec '16 curious 2
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man Dec '16 Rick 3
News More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben... Nov '16 Disproportionate 1
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 08 at 10:04AM PST

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC