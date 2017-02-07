DWR investigates concrete erosion at Oroville Dam
The California Department of Water Resources is investigating "erosion of concrete" Tuesday on the Oroville Dam Spillway as officials cut back the water flow from Lake Oroville to the Feather River. Dam operators planned to increase the water release to 70,000 cubic feet per second to make room for runoff in the midst of the current storm, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
