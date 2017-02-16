Dramatic photos show Monday's extreme flooding near Oroville Dam
A home is seen marooned as the surrounding property is submerged in flood water in Oroville, California on February 13, 2017. Almost 200,000 people were under evacuation orders in northern California Monday after a threat of catastrophic failure at the United States' tallest dam.
