Despite epic rain and snow, California keeps emergency drought restrictions in place
California's snowpack is at 184% of average for this time of year, and 127% of the April 1 average - typically the year's high point. A state reservoir in Oroville, once a symbol of the state's brutal drought, is actually eroding due to so much runoff from fall and winter rains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two juveniles arraigned in the Millerberg beati... (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|bluejeanbay
|9
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|bluejeanbay
|5
|Snow and chains still problem in the mountains (Feb '09)
|Jan 21
|a-citizen
|4
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec '16
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Dec '16
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec '16
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC