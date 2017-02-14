Delta Legislators and Advocates Respond to 'Alarming' Oroville Dam Emergency

Breaking: On the afternoon of February 14, the Department of Water Resources announced the replacement of the immediate evacuation order with an "evacuation warning" for Oroville area residents. A press release from the Butte County Sheriff's Office stated: "Due to lower lake levels, further inspections, ongoing work to shore-up the Oroville Dam emergency spillway and updated weather forecasts, effective at 1:00 p.m. today, the Evacuation Order for the Oroville Dam Spillway Incident has been reduced to an Evacuation Warning.

