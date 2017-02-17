Dangerous flooding likely as powerful...

Dangerous flooding likely as powerful storm barrels into Northern California - Mon, 20 Feb 2017 PST

15 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Large swaths of Northern California were on high alert for flooding Monday as a powerful new storm dumped large amounts of rain on an already saturated region where levees, dams and other waterways are already under major stress. Officials said residents should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice and should be packed and ready to head to higher ground.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at February 21 at 3:30AM PST

Oroville, CA

