Crystal Springs Dam kept safe over its history
Behind the 175-foot tall Crystal Springs Dam in San Mateo is the incredible force of nearly 20 billion gallons of water used to quench the thirst of millions of Bay Area residents. Despite some of the most extreme winter storms on record drenching the region, an elaborate monitoring system and recent improvements to the nearly 130-year-old structure are helping to ensure downstream residents are safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Sat
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC