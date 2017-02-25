Crystal Springs Dam kept safe over it...

Crystal Springs Dam kept safe over its history

Behind the 175-foot tall Crystal Springs Dam in San Mateo is the incredible force of nearly 20 billion gallons of water used to quench the thirst of millions of Bay Area residents. Despite some of the most extreme winter storms on record drenching the region, an elaborate monitoring system and recent improvements to the nearly 130-year-old structure are helping to ensure downstream residents are safe.

