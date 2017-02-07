Coronera s Office identifies 4 people killed in Highway 70 crash

Oroville >> The Butte County Coroner's Office has identified all four people killed in a car crash Thursday night on Highway 70. The four people killed were riding about 7 p.m. Thursday in a southbound Honda Civic that lost traction and slid across the northbound lane, colliding with a Ford Mustang in the area of Central House Road in southern Butte County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said it wasn't yet known why the driver of the Honda, Yer Thao, lost traction, but it had been raining at the time of the collision.

