Commentary: Fixing California water storage is not zero-sum game
In their recent commentary, "More dams won't do it, time for a fresh approach on water," the writers are spot-on in referencing the need for multiple solutions to solving California's water challenges, especially in the face of anticipated climate change. However, they miss several important points about the value of new water storage in California.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow and chains still problem in the mountains (Feb '09)
|Jan 21
|a-citizen
|4
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec '16
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Dec '16
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec '16
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
|Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Reddic
|30
|Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|TheKing
|27
