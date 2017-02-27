Chico dispatchers step up when county dispatchers evacuated

Chico >> As thousands of people evacuated Oroville on Feb. 12, the Butte County Sheriff's Office asked the Chico police dispatch center to take over 9-1-1 calls in the county. The evacuation order was prompted by fears the weir above the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam could collapse and cause widespread flooding downstream in the Feather River.

