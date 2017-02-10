CDFW rescues 8 million young salmon, 1 million steelhead on Feather River
Over 50 California Department of Fish and Wildlife staff conducted a successful relocation over the past two days of 6.5 million young Chinook salmon imperiled by raging, muddy flows of 65,000 cfs below Oroville Dam as a giant hole caused by erosion continues to expand. The California Department of Water Resources this afternoon boosted the water release from 40,000 cubic feet per second to 65,000 cfs with hopes that they could avoid the use of the emergency spillway at the Lake Oroville and Oroville Dam site in Butte County, according to DWR.
