Carjacking Suspects Arrested After Hitting Oroville Evacuee With His Stolen Truck

Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of stealing an Oroville man's truck and running him over with it while he and his father were fleeing during Sunday's evacuations. The Butte County Sheriff's Office reports that suspects Cody Bowles, 27, and Lucia Ripley, 31, were found by officers of the Gridley-Biggs Police Department Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.