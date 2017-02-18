Carjacking Suspects Arrested After Hitting Oroville Evacuee With His Stolen Truck
Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of stealing an Oroville man's truck and running him over with it while he and his father were fleeing during Sunday's evacuations. The Butte County Sheriff's Office reports that suspects Cody Bowles, 27, and Lucia Ripley, 31, were found by officers of the Gridley-Biggs Police Department Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|Feb 15
|theREALTHING
|9
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Feb 15
|Battle Tested
|7
|Arrest made in Chico homicide (Jan '10)
|Feb 14
|Lightseeker4ever
|36
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC