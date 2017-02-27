California Environmental Law & Policy Update - February 2017 #4
Feb 24 After successfully appealing to the Trump administration to repair the crumbling Oroville Dam, Governor Jerry Brown announced Friday that he wants to accelerate spending on dam safety, flood protection, and aging transportation infrastructure. The governor's plan would spend $50 million from the general fund and re-purpose $387 million from the $7.5-billion water bond overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2014 to pay for flood control.
