Butte College board gets two new trustees

Butte Valley >> The Butte College board of trustees appointed two new trustees to replace longtime trustees Lou Cecchi and Thomas McLaughlin, who both resigned last fall. The board appointed John Dahlmeier of Oroville and John Blacklock of Magalia on Dec. 14 to serve as trustees of the Butte-Glenn Community College District, serving areas 1 and 5. Dahlmeier, who now represents Oroville, replaced trustee Lou Cecchi, who resigned in December after serving on the board since 1990.

