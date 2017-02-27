Briefing: In 2005, Groups & Water Agencies Warned Oroville's...
Major concerns about the deficiencies and risks of Oroville Dam's auxiliary spillway and flood control operations were raised by American Rivers, the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance, Friends of the River , the Sierra Club, the South Yuba River Citizen's League and Sutter County during FERC relicensing of Oroville, 12 years before the crisis began at Oroville Dam when a giant hole developed in the spillway on February 7. The issues have not been resolved. In 2005, Friends of the River, the Sierra Club, and the South Yuba River Citizen's League filed a motion to intervene on the behalf of members that live or reside behind the levees on the Feather River.
