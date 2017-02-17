As officials express confidence that Oroville Dam crisis is...
For days, officials have been rapidly reducing the water level of the massive reservoir after both dam spillways sustained major damage. Now they are expressing confidence that the situation was stable even as rain fell.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Thu
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Thu
|Truth
|81
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Feb 15
|Battle Tested
|7
|Arrest made in Chico homicide (Jan '10)
|Feb 14
|Lightseeker4ever
|36
|Orville dam why wait to move out ??
|Feb 14
|Native
|3
