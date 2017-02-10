Are There Any Lessons to be Learned f...

Are There Any Lessons to be Learned from the Oroville Dam Disaster?

Oroville in the Gold Rush country of the lower Sierra Nevada northeast of Sacramento is the tallest dam in America and its reservoir is the second biggest of the giant California State Water Project. Here's an old clip of what the Oroville Dam concrete spillway is supposed to look like, with water falling in an orderly fashion down the 770 foot elevation loss, only splashing up at the very bottom before falling into the Feather River: And here's what it looks like after the latest rainstorm as the bottom half of the spillway has more or less exploded, with huge chunks of concrete flying through the air, with the water carving a new canyon down to bedrock.

