An Oroville message: As climate shifts, so will water strategies

Wednesday

Safety concerns at the Oroville Dam center on engineering and maintenance. But dams also face new challenges in managing water in an era when rains can be heavier, and less precipitation is falling as snow.

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 16 at 8:33PM PST

