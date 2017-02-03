After storms, could there be too much water in CA?
In the South Bay, most reservoirs are at or near full, and water managers are actually releasing some of that water to make room for more. There will be no talk of mandatory water rationing in the Bay Area this year, not with most reservoirs so full that water is being released downstream.
