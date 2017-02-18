5 Oroville Dam workers fired after po...

5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pictures online

17 hrs ago

Five Oroville Dam workers have been fired for violating a contract by putting pictures of the dam on social media . Some of the employees did not abide by their contract and posted pictures of the Oroville Dam emergency spillway online which is why five people were released.

Oroville, CA

