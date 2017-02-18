5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pictures online
Five Oroville Dam workers have been fired for violating a contract by putting pictures of the dam on social media . Some of the employees did not abide by their contract and posted pictures of the Oroville Dam emergency spillway online which is why five people were released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
