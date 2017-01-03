Yuba City trucker arraigned in deadly Christmas Eve crash

Oroville >> The Yuba City trucker charged for his suspected role in a deadly Christmas Eve crash in 2015 near Biggs made his initial court appearance Friday, according to court documents. The trucker, Ravenpreet Singh Johal, 27, appeared in Butte County Superior Court in Oroville for his arraignment on felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving on a highway in connection with the death of Micheal Herrera, 33, of Yuba City.

