Women better drivers than men, Butte County data shows
In fatal and injury crashes throughout the county, men were at fault 59 percent of the time they were driving while women were only at fault 49 percent of the time they were driving, according to data collected by the California Highway Patrol from every law enforcement agency in Butte County and accurate through May 2016. The data set the Enterprise-Record looked at does not show what combination of male and female drivers were involved in each crash or what caused crashes in which the drivers were not at fault.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec 25
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Dec 23
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec 12
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
|Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Reddic
|30
|Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|TheKing
|27
|Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Bouie sister
|2
