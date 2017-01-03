Women better drivers than men, Butte ...

Women better drivers than men, Butte County data shows

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mercury-Register

In fatal and injury crashes throughout the county, men were at fault 59 percent of the time they were driving while women were only at fault 49 percent of the time they were driving, according to data collected by the California Highway Patrol from every law enforcement agency in Butte County and accurate through May 2016. The data set the Enterprise-Record looked at does not show what combination of male and female drivers were involved in each crash or what caused crashes in which the drivers were not at fault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie... Dec 25 grandtherftwhat 1
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea Dec 23 curious 2
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man Dec 12 Rick 3
News More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben... Nov '16 Disproportionate 1
News Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09) Nov '16 Reddic 30
News Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10) Nov '16 TheKing 27
News Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08) Nov '16 Bouie sister 2
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Butte County was issued at January 04 at 2:37PM PST

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,228

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC