Washington Block Building owner Lori Pierce is dedicated to downtown Oroville
Lori Pierce stands in front of the Washington Block Building Wednesday in downtown Oroville. Pierce and her husband Sean recently acquired the Washington Building and are renovating it with plans of putting in a craft beer shop, market that will feature local products and a kids clothing store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec 25
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Dec 23
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec 12
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
|Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Reddic
|30
|Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|TheKing
|27
|Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Bouie sister
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC