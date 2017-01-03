Washington Block Building owner Lori ...

Washington Block Building owner Lori Pierce is dedicated to downtown Oroville

Lori Pierce stands in front of the Washington Block Building Wednesday in downtown Oroville. Pierce and her husband Sean recently acquired the Washington Building and are renovating it with plans of putting in a craft beer shop, market that will feature local products and a kids clothing store.

