Trio admits to BB gun, tire slashing crime spree in Oroville

Oroville >> Two teenagers have pleaded to breaking windows and slashing tires in a three-day crime spree that caused more than $16,000 in damage to Oroville businesses and vehicles. Jacob Gabel and Xena Kimbrell, both 19, pleaded no contest to felony vandalism Tuesday in Butte County Superior Court for crimes committed Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.