Then & Now | Lake Oroville one year later
This combination of two photos shows the changes in water levels at Bidwell Canyon Marina on Lake Oroville from January 2017 to January 2017. Many lakes and reservoirs have been slowly rising since October as Northern California saw increases in rain and snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie...
|Dec 25
|grandtherftwhat
|1
|Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea
|Dec 23
|curious
|2
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Dec '16
|Rick
|3
|More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben...
|Nov '16
|Disproportionate
|1
|Arrest made in transient stabbing in Chico (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Reddic
|30
|Council candidate Quintel wants to reduce busin... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|TheKing
|27
|Butte County jury convicts Vallejo man in home-... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Bouie sister
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC