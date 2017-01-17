Sunny skies expected after rain
Chico >> Storms drenched the north state last week, dumping 1.67 inches of rain in Chico between Tuesday and Saturday and 2.36 inches in Oroville during that same period. Sunny skies on Sunday provided a brief break from the rain, which will continue into Monday.
